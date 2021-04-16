Prachuap Khiri Khan confirmed as ‘red zone’, new restrictions in place

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday confirmed that Prachuap Khiri Khan is now a red zone and under the maximum control measures in a bid to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

The reclassification to a ‘red zone’ means there are some new measures in place for all districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan, including in Hua Hin.

The most notable of the new measures regards restaurants, which must now close by 9pm but which can still offer takeaway until 11pm. The sale of alcohol is also prohibited in restaurants.

Other measures in place in red zones, as summarised by Thaivisa.com include:

All bars, pubs, karaoke and entertainment venues closed

Restaurants must close by 9pm, no alcohol can be served

Restaurants can offer takeaway until 11pm

Shopping malls must close by 9pm

Convenience stores/supermarkets must close from 11pm to 4am

Schools and educational institutions closed

Events with more than 50 attendees not allowed

Amusement parks closed

Children’s play areas in malls closed

Gyms and fitness centres must close by 9pm

These restrictions are in effect from Sunday 18 April to Friday 30 April.

However, it should be noted that the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan already issued an order earlier in the week, with some additional restrictions. These are:

Cock/fish fighting venues

All entertainment venues – bars, pubs and karaoke

Water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools

Children’s playgrounds, including those in shopping malls

Pool/snooker venues

Internet cafes/Gaming shops

Boxing/Muay Thai venues or similar

Soapy massage venues

Movie theatres

Spas with steam/facial massage

Gyms/fitness centres/boxing camps

The CCSA has given all provincial governors the authorisation to enforce curfews if the situation in their respective provinces worsens.

At the time of posting there is no curfew in place in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Regarding entry restrictions to the province, people travelling into the province from high risk venues should self isolate for 14 days or take a rapid COVID-19 test.

