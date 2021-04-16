Prachuap Khiri Khan confirmed as ‘red zone’, new restrictions in place

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday confirmed that Prachuap Khiri Khan is now a red zone and under the maximum control measures in a bid to stop the further spread of COVID-19.
The reclassification to a ‘red zone’ means there are some new measures in place for all districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan, including in Hua Hin.
The most notable of the new measures regards restaurants, which must now close by 9pm but which can still offer takeaway until 11pm. The sale of alcohol is also prohibited in restaurants.
Other measures in place in red zones, as summarised by Thaivisa.com include:
- All bars, pubs, karaoke and entertainment venues closed
- Restaurants must close by 9pm, no alcohol can be served
- Restaurants can offer takeaway until 11pm
- Shopping malls must close by 9pm
- Convenience stores/supermarkets must close from 11pm to 4am
- Schools and educational institutions closed
- Events with more than 50 attendees not allowed
- Amusement parks closed
- Children’s play areas in malls closed
- Gyms and fitness centres must close by 9pm
These restrictions are in effect from Sunday 18 April to Friday 30 April.
However, it should be noted that the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan already issued an order earlier in the week, with some additional restrictions. These are:
- Cock/fish fighting venues
- All entertainment venues – bars, pubs and karaoke
- Water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools
- Children’s playgrounds, including those in shopping malls
- Pool/snooker venues
- Internet cafes/Gaming shops
- Boxing/Muay Thai venues or similar
- Soapy massage venues
- Movie theatres
- Spas with steam/facial massage
- Gyms/fitness centres/boxing camps
The CCSA has given all provincial governors the authorisation to enforce curfews if the situation in their respective provinces worsens.
At the time of posting there is no curfew in place in Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Regarding entry restrictions to the province, people travelling into the province from high risk venues should self isolate for 14 days or take a rapid COVID-19 test.