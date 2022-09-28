Prachuap Khiri Khan expected to escape the worst of tropical storm

Prachuap Khiri Khan should escape the worst of the tropical storm that is predicted to hit Thailand from today (Thursday).

But forecasters have warned of heavy rain potentially causing flash flooding in some parts of the region.

The tropical storm, which is the fallout from typhoon Noru, is expected to reach the province today, with a weather warning in place for Thursday and Friday.

However, following a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division and related agencies on Wednesday, officials said that Prachuap Khiri Khan will not be as affected by the storm compared to other provinces in Thailand.

Despite this, officials said they continue to closely monitor the situation and have put a response plan in place across the province.

A central command centre has been set up to manage all storm related operations over the coming days, with a flood response plan in place to respond and assist people 24 hours a day.

Related agencies including the police, military, rescue foundations and volunteers are on standby to evacuate people if the need arises.

The Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Sathien Charoenruen, has charged the district local government organization and related agencies in the province with closely monitoring the water situation in each district in order to keep people living in flood prone areas regularly updated on the situation.

In addition, rescue equipment and other machinery will be available should it be needed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Decha Ruang-on, head of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said that the province has been preparing for floods, windstorms, and landslides.

According to an assessment of the current situation, 472 villages in 8 districts are at risk of disaster.

Currently, 139 sites have been prepared to serve as victims’ shelters, with one in each sub-district.

A rehearsal of a contingency plan, alarm and evacuation has also taken place, Mr. Decha said.

Officials have also dredged a number of canals and waterways in order to improve water flow into the sea.

The province’s nine main reservoirs now hold more than 280 million cubic meters of water, accounting for 56% of total storage capacity.

The Pranburi Reservoir, which is currently the largest, has over 220 million cubic meters of water from a basin capacity of 396 million cubic meters, accounting for 56% of the basin capacity, which can still support a large amount of water.

