Prachuap Khiri Khan fails to meet road safety targets during Songkran

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province did not achieve its road safety goals for the Songkran festival, exceeding the set targets for accidents, injuries, and fatalities, officials reported Monday.

In a meeting at the provincial hall, chaired by Governor Somkid Jantamarek and attended by key national and local officials including Education Minister Lt. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob and Director-General of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Chaiyavat Juntirapong, the Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Operation Center detailed the outcomes from the festive period spanning April 11 to April 16.

The province saw a total of 47 road accidents resulting in 46 injuries and five deaths, surpassing the target limits of fewer than 35 accidents, 36 injuries, and three deaths. On April 16 alone, four new accidents were reported, although none were fatal.

The Songkran festival, a time traditionally marked by an exodus of workers returning to their hometowns, saw significant nationwide impacts.

Across Thailand, 243 lives were lost and 1,837 individuals were injured over the six-day period. The Education Minister noted a troubling statistic: 84.9% of the accidents involved motorcycles.

Chiang Rai, in the north, recorded the highest number of incidents with 71 accidents and 15 fatalities.

The Probation Department’s Director-General Ruangsak Suwaree highlighted a related issue, stating that from April 11 to April 16, there were 5,786 traffic violations, with a staggering 96.6% related to drink-driving.

The capital, Bangkok, led with the highest number of drink-driving cases, followed by Samut Prakan and Chiang Mai.

