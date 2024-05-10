Prachuap Khiri Khan gears up for Gumball 3000 supercar rally

Prachuap Khiri Khan is set to host part of the Gumball 3000, the renowned international celebrity motor rally, this September.

The event, which features a cavalcade of supercars and celebrities, is anticipated to bring significant attention and economic boost to the region, officials said.

On May 9, 2024, a preparatory meeting was held at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall to discuss logistics and coordination. Mr. Komkrit Charoenphatthanasombat, the Deputy Governor, chaired the session which took place in the Singkhon Room. The meeting was attended by leaders from various government departments and district offices and was connected via video conference to the Government House, where Mr. Shuksith Srijomkwan, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, oversaw the proceedings.

The event is a collaboration by the Ministry of Interior and the Office of Promotion of Conventions and Exhibitions. The Gumball 3000 rally will be staged through five countries starting in Vietnam, through Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and concluding in Singapore as part of the 2024 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix festivities from September 14-22.

With 250 participants and 130 supercars, the rally will pass through 15 Thai provinces including Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun from September 17-20.

The Thai leg of the rally aims to contribute to the government’s Quick Win policy for short-term economic growth and the Soft Power policy to promote Thailand as a premier destination for hosting global events. This staging of the Gumball 3000 in Prachuap Khiri Khan represents a unique opportunity to showcase the region’s readiness and capacity to host such high-profile international events.

The Gumball 3,000 is an annual international celebrity motor rally which takes place on public roads, covering a distance of approximately 3,000 miles across different countries. Founded in 1999 by British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, the event has grown into a culturally iconic celebration of cars, fashion, and entertainment.

It’s not a race in the traditional sense but rather a road trip adventure that combines luxury travel and automotive enthusiasm. Participants, who often include celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs, drive high-end sports cars, classic cars, and other unique vehicles, making stops at various cities for parties and public events.

Since its establishment, the rally has featured a number of notable drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton, deadmau5, David Hasselhoff, Xzibit, Usher, Tony Hawk, French Montana and members of Jackass.

Each year, the Gumball 3,000 route changes, providing a new backdrop of scenic landscapes and urban environments. The rally is known for its glamorous pit stops and extravagant parties that occur almost nightly in various prestigious locations.

