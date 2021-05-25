Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital to send team of doctors to Phetchaburi to assist with huge COVID-19 cluster

Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital is sending a team of doctors and nurses to Phetchaburi as the province battles a cluster of infections which has now totalled more than 2,000 confirmed cases.

At the time of going to press, an outbreak at the Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Khao Yoi district had resulted in 2,374 infections.

The factory, which is now in lockdown and has been converted into a temporary field hospital, employs 5,000 Thai and migrant workers.

Health officials say they expect to discover at least 1,000 more cases among the factory workers, who are all undergoing tests for the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pongpote Teeranuntachai, MD, Director of Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital has provided an update on the vaccine rollout at the hospital.

The hospital is now fully equipped to provide the coronavirus vaccination to people aged 60 years up and people with 7 chronic diseases. Vaccinations will begin between June 7 and 11, Dr. Pongpote said.

Dr. Pongpote also allayed fears surrounding the safety of vaccines.

Dr. Pongpote said that all the vaccines that have been approved for use in Thailand are safe and that only a few people throughout the whole country have reported minor side effects.

