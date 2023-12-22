Prachuap Khiri Khan issues advisory for motorists to monitor fuel dispensers amid shortchanging claims

The Department of Commerce in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has issued an advisory for motorists to closely monitor fuel dispensers before refueling. This comes after allegations of consumers not receiving the full liter of fuel they paid for.

On December 22, 2023, Air Chief Marshal Sekson Chanthara of the Anti-Corruption Citizen Network in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province addressed a grievance lodged by Mr. Somchit Ngui Gai, a 62-year-old rubber plantation owner from Ao Noi Sub-district, Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan District. Mr. Somchit reported that during visits to a fuel station on Phetkasem Road, near Ko Lak Sub-district, on December 21 and 22, his 5-liter fuel container consistently fell short by half a liter. This claim was supported by photographic evidence.

Following the complaint, Air Chief Marshal Sekson Chanthara accompanied Mr. Somchit to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Commerce Office to officially file the issue.

Miss Siriwannakhanasorn, a representative from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Commerce Office, confirmed that specialists from the Weights and Measures Office in Cha-am, will inspect the fuel dispensers at the mentioned service station on December 23rd. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure accuracy and fairness, especially during the high-travel New Year festival period.

Further, Miss Siriwannakhanasorn emphasized the importance of consumer vigilance. She advised motorists to verify if the per liter fuel prices displayed on the station’s signage correspond with those on the fuel dispensers. She highlighted the necessity for fuel dispensers to have a circular sticker issued by the Department of Internal Trade, certifying their inspection.

In cases of suspected discrepancies, consumers are encouraged to report their concerns by calling the hotline number 1569. Should a legal entity be found guilty of dispensing incomplete liters of fuel, they could face a fine of up to 20,000 baht per instance. Additionally, the Weights and Measures Office will conduct random inspections to ensure ongoing compliance across the region.

