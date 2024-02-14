Prachuap Khiri Khan launches religious rehabilitation program to combat drug addiction

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has initiated a religious rehabilitation program aimed at providing mental support and combating addiction among drug users.

Deputy Governor Mr. Kittipong Sukhaphakul, representing the Governor, officially presided over the launch of this project on February 13.

The program seeks to leverage religious principles as a cornerstone for mental fortitude, helping individuals undergoing drug rehabilitation to create a positive mindset, with the ultimate goal of reducing and eliminating drug dependency.

The initiative saw participation from government agency heads, local leaders, and stakeholders, including Phra Rajratnavisudhis, the Provincial Chief Monk of Prachuap Khiri Khan (Mahayana sect), and chief monks from Hua Hin, Sam Roi Yot, and Pranburi districts, along with other monks from the region, who shared their insights and support for the project.

Drug addiction poses a significant challenge to national security and public safety, potentially escalating into crime that threatens lives and property. The province’s strategy encompasses not just prevention, suppression, and treatment but also aims for sustainable recovery through the integration of religious teachings into the rehabilitation process.

This method aligns with the operations of the Social Rehabilitation Centers and involves collaboration with the Drug Prevention and Suppression Operations Center, district chiefs, village heads, abbots, and community members.

The expected benefits of this religious rehabilitation program include a decrease in drug addiction rates, mitigation of family and societal issues, prevention of relapse, and the promotion of a normal, fulfilling life for former addicts. Current statistics indicate there are 609 identified drug users in Prachuap Khiri Khan, distributed across various districts including Hua Hin (64), Pranburi (58), Sam Roi Yot (39), Kui Buri (93), Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan (88), Thap Sakae (129), Bang Saphan (83), and Bang Saphan Noi (55).

A follow-up meeting to assess the progress and impact of the program is scheduled for February 23, 2024, covering the districts of Bang Saphan Noi, Bang Saphan, Thap Sakae, and Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

