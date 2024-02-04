Prachuap Khiri Khan marks World Wetlands Day with focus on restoration and education

The Mae Ramphueng Wetland Family Learning Center in Bang Saphan district was the focal point for World Wetlands Day celebrations in Prachuap Khiri Khan, with the acting governor, Mr. Kittipong Sukhaphakul, leading the event.

Themed “Wetlands for Human Wellbeing,” the day brought together key figures including Mr. Chettha Chanthi, head of planning and projects/public relations, and Mr. Nithatsan Chanthong, director of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, alongside roughly 300 community members and young people.

The gathering aimed to deepen the understanding of the crucial role wetlands play in our ecosystem, particularly the Mae Ramphueng area.

Through seminars and exhibitions, participants were encouraged to engage in the conservation, restoration, and sustainable use of this vital natural resource. The event also served as a platform to promote Mae Ramphueng as a premier educational and natural tourist destination within the province.

Thailand’s commitment to wetland conservation was underscored by its adherence to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, having become the 110th contracting party on September 13, 1998. This global agreement, established on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran, is dedicated to the conservation and wise use of wetlands to halt biodiversity loss. The Ramsar Convention Secretariat has championed the celebration of World Wetlands Day since 1997, emphasizing the interdependence of wetlands and human wellbeing.

Prachuap Khiri Khan is home to two significant wetland areas: the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, recognized as a Ramsar site of international importance, and the Mae Ramphueng Wetland, currently a nationally important wetland with aspirations for Ramsar designation. These sites highlight the province’s natural heritage and its ongoing efforts to preserve and sustainably manage its wetland resources for future generations.

