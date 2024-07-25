Prachuap Khiri Khan officials join teleconference on nominee crackdown

Prachuap Khiri Khan officials participated in a teleconference led by national Ombudsman Songsak Saicheua to address the issue of foreign land ownership through local nominees.

The teleconference, broadcast from Surat Thani Provincial Hall in June, also included officials from Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, and Phang Nga provinces.

The practice of foreigners using nominees to hold land ownership, which is prohibited under the Foreign Business Act of 1999, has raised concerns about its potential impact on the national economy.

Violators of this act face up to three years in prison and fines up to 2 million baht.

Mr. Songsak noted that the Ombudsman’s Office is conducting investigations using various sources, including related laws, research, media reports, field visits, and meetings with relevant agencies and experts.

Mr. Songsak called on provincial officials and agencies, including the Region 4 branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), provincial branches of the Lands Department, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Revenue Department, to provide information on actions taken against disguised agents of foreigners in their areas.

The teleconference follows a series of intensified crackdowns on foreigners using nominees to set up companies. In recent raids, 98 foreigners, mostly Russians, were among 231 suspects arrested, with assets worth over 1.5 billion baht seized.

The loophole allowing foreigners to ‘own’ land in Thailand through local nominees is a practice that has long been illegal but is widespread.

