Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Office hosts workshop on infectious disease preparedness

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Office conducted a workshop on June 18, 2024, to rehearse the preparedness plan for dealing with new infectious diseases and new strains of influenza.

The event, held at the Rajabhakti meeting room, was presided over by Deputy Governor Kittipong Sukphakakul, as assigned by Governor Somkid Janthamat. Deputy Provincial Public Health Doctor Samran Phaengsawat provided the opening report.

The workshop saw participation from various provincial offices, including the Provincial Administrative Organization, Livestock Office, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Public Relations Office, Agriculture Office, Local Administration Office, Office of Natural Resources and Environment, Customs House, Tourism and Sports Office, Hua Hin Airport Immigration Office, Bang Saphan Port Immigration Office, Singkhorn Border Checkpoint, Animal Quarantine Station, hospitals, and district public health offices.

With Prachuap Khiri Khan’s proximity to the Myanmar border, the province faces complex issues such as drug trafficking, illegal immigration, smuggling, border disputes, and epidemics. This situation necessitates robust public health strategies, particularly in building health security, monitoring, prevention, and response to diseases and health threats.

The province’s border with Myanmar and its status as a popular tourist destination contribute to continuous cross-border travel through three main checkpoints: Singkhorn in Mueang District, Bo Fai Airport in Hua Hin, and Prachuap Khiri Khan Port in Bang Saphan District. These checkpoints facilitate international contact and increase the need for vigilant disease control.

Influenza, caused by a constantly mutating virus, sees major outbreaks approximately every ten years, affecting health, the economy, and society. Recent reports have highlighted new infectious diseases, including avian influenza. Notably, on May 26, 2024, two cases of humans infected with avian influenza virus type A (H5) were reported on a dairy farm in the United States, underscoring the virus’s ability to transmit from mammals to humans and the need for continuous surveillance.

The Communicable Disease Control Group of the Provincial Public Health Office organized the workshop to ensure preparedness for potential outbreaks of new infectious diseases or new strains of influenza/avian influenza in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

