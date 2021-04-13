Prachuap Khiri Khan records biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan health officials reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the biggest rise in new cases to date.

The new cases mean the total number of cumulative cases in the province is now 334.

Most of the patients are not showing any severe symptoms, health officials said.

Most of the infections can be linked to the cluster at the Maya Pub in Hua Hin.

Health officials also said that anyone who visited the My Angle pub in Muang District in Prachuap Khiri Khan also needs to take a test after 11 cases have been reported from the venue.

Hua Hin – 106 new cases (248 total)

Pranburi – 27 new cases (44 total)

Sam Roi Yot – 2 new cases (7 total)

Kui Buri – 0 new cases (5 total)

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 6 new cases (22 total)

Thap Sakae – 0 new cases (2 total)

Bang Saphan – 0 new cases (6 total)

Bang Sapahan Noi – 0 new cases (0 total)

