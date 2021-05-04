Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 4 in Hua Hin

On Tuesday (4 April), health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,105.

Four of the new cases were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the total number of cases discovered in the district to 731.

Of the 1,105 total cases in the province, 307 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 795 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Thirteen patients are described as being in a serious condition, while 13 others are showing moderate symptoms.

A total of three deaths have been reported during the third wave of infections since April 1.

4 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +4 (731 cases total)

– Pranburi: +3 (207 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (14 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +2 (100 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (8 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (21 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

Number of cases vs number of recoveries

