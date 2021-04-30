Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

On Friday (30 April), health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,075.

Of the new cases, 8 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 713.

Three more deaths were also reported, while a further 52 people have made full recoveries.

Of the 1,075 total cases in the province, 414 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 658 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

30 April confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +8 (713 cases total)

– Pranburi: +1 (200 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (97 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (7 total)

– Bang Saphan: +1 (21 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

comments