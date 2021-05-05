Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

On Wednesday (5 April), health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,118.

One additional death was also reported bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,118 total cases in the province, 271 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 843 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 12 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 12 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

To date, 21 foreigners in Prachuap Khiri Khan tested positive for the virus, compared to 1,097 Thais.

comments