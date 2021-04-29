Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in Hua Hin

On Thursday (29 April), health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,064.

Of the new cases, 15 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 705.

Two more deaths were also reported, while a further 65 people have made full recoveries.

Of the 1,064 total cases in the province, 456 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 606 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

29 April confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +15 (705 cases total)

– Pranburi: +10 (199 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +2 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +1 (97 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (6 total)

– Bang Saphan: +2 (20 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

