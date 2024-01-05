Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 48 accidents, 57 injuries, 7 deaths during New Year – missing road safety target

During the so-called ‘Seven Dangerous Days’ on the roads in the province over the New Year period, Prachuap Khiri Khan failed to meet its safety target.

According to data released on Friday (Jan 5) for the period spanning December 29, 2023, to January 4, 2024, Prachuap Khiri Khan province reported a concerning rise in road accidents, compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Governor Mr. Komkrit Charoenpattanasombat, presiding over the closing of the operation center focused on preventing and reducing road accidents, disclosed that the region witnessed 48 accidents resulting in 57 injuries and 7 fatalities, surpassing the target average of no more than 6 fatalities set over the past three years.

Among these incidents, motorcycles were the most common vehicle involved, accounting for 66% or 33 cases. The primary causes of these accidents were identified as speeding (31.15%), reckless lane changes (19.67%), and poor visibility (13.11%). The distribution of accidents varied across districts, with Hua Hin and Bang Saphan Noi each reporting 2 fatalities, and Thap Sakae, Mueang, and Bang Saphan each recording 1 fatality. Most accidents occurred on straight roads, followed by intersections and curves.

Mr. Decha Ruangon, head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, highlighted the deployment of mobile vehicles with flashing lights in 31 high-risk areas as a successful new measure. This initiative, particularly effective at night, will be expanded during the upcoming Songkran festival, with a focus on the 220-kilometer-long Phetkasem Road. However, there is a need to ensure the visibility of these lights during the day and to address the issue of accidents caused by drowsy driving.

Ms. Tawiporn Pimtawee from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Transport Office reported a significant increase in the inspection of non-regular public transport vehicles this year, rising from 9 in 2023 to 84. This measure led to the identification of 2 unprepared drivers and 2 vehicles in unsuitable conditions, contributing to accident prevention.

The Transport Office plans to propose that all non-regular public transport vehicles undergo mandatory inspections. Additionally, GPS-based speed checks of public transport vehicles revealed 113 instances of speeding, including 8 vehicles from Prachuap Khiri Khan, which were penalized according to law.

Nationwide, Thailand reported a total of 2,288 road accidents, resulting in 284 deaths and 2,307 injuries. Bangkok recorded the highest death toll.

The Interior Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary, Chotenarin Kerdsom, reported at a recent press briefing that the number of accidents and casualties this year marked a decrease from last year’s figures. By comparison, the previous year’s campaign saw 2,440 accidents with 317 deaths and 2,437 injuries.

Chotenarin, speaking at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, attributed the reduction in accidents and casualties to diligent efforts by local officials to curb dangerous driving behaviors and the public’s increased commitment to road safety. Identified high-risk behaviors included drunk driving, speeding, driving against traffic, and not wearing a helmet.

The latest data shows that Bangkok experienced 19 fatalities, the highest in the country during the campaign period from December 29, 2023, to January 4, 2024. Kanchanaburi province had the highest number of road accidents, totaling 82, and also recorded the most injuries, with 89.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, stated that the agencies involved would analyze the data on road accidents to further reduce fatalities in the future. He mentioned a target to lower road deaths to no more than 12 per 100,000 population by 2027, noting a decline from 36 per 100,000 in 2011 to 26 in 2022.

