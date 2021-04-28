Prachuap Khiri Khan reports just 11 new COVID-19 cases, 9 in Hua Hin

On Wednesday (28 April), health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,034.

Of the new cases, 9 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 690.

Two more deaths were also reported, while a further 60 people have made full recoveries.

Wednesday’s figures means that there have now been more people discharged from hospital having made a full recovery than are currently being treated.

Of the 1,034 total cases in the province, 491 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 541 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

28 April confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +9 (690 cases total)

– Pranburi: +0 (189 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (22 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (96 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (6 total)

– Bang Saphan: +2 (18 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

