Prachuap Khiri Khan reports just 6 new COVID-19 cases

On Monday (3 April), health officials reported just 6 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,095.

Three of the new cases were discovered in Hua Hin.

Of the 1,095 total cases in the province, 331 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 761 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Thirteen patients are described as being in a serious condition, while 15 others are showing moderate symptoms.

A total of three deaths have been reported during the third wave of infections since April 1.

3 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +3 (727 cases total)

– Pranburi: +1 (204 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +1 (14 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +1 (98 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (7 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (21 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

