Prachuap Khiri Khan reports single digit COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

On Sunday (2 April), health officials reported just 6 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,089.

Of the new cases, 4 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 724. The other cases was reported in Pranburi.

Of the 1,089 total cases in the province, 369 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 717 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Thirteen patients are described as being in a serious condition, while 15 others are showing moderate symptoms.

A total of three deaths have been reported.

2 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +4 (724 cases total)

– Pranburi: +2 (203 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (97 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (7 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (21 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

comments