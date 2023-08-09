Prachuap Khiri Khan sees 30.72% increase in tourists in first half of 2023

Prachuap Khiri Khan province saw a rebound in its tourism numbers during the first half of 2023, according to new data.

The data was presented during a meeting held at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall on August 7th and revealed that the region played host to 5,754,690 tourists between January and June this year, with the overwhelming majority, 5,502,954, being Thai nationals. The remaining 251,736 were foreign visitors.

In terms of numbers this meant an increase of 1,352,506 tourists or a 30.72% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Officials said this influx translated to a total revenue of 20,770 million baht for the region.

Ms. Saengchan Kaewparathomrasamee, the Director of Tourism and Sports of Prachuap Khiri Khan, highlighted the region’s proactive measures that contributed to this rebound.

According to Ms. Saengchan, the Tourism and Sports office of the province partnered with related agencies to craft agricultural and cultural tourism routes. These initiatives not only diversify the tourist experience but also underscore the region’s heritage.

Furthermore, to help improve visitor experience, the region introduced training sessions for volunteer tourism and sports assistants.

The head of the Inspector General from the Prime Minister’s Office also emphasized the importance of accumulating feedback from tourists.

He stressed that this feedback can be instrumental in sculpting future tourism strategies.

The aim is to understand and cater to target demographics more clearly and to ensure a more even distribution of tourists throughout all districts of the province.

