Prachuap Khiri Khan sees over 6.5 million visitors; September events announced

Prachuap Khiri Khan has witnessed growth in its tourism sector, according to data released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The recently released data shows revenue generation of over 23.8 billion baht from January to July 2023 – a 27.92 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant,, the director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for Prachuap Khiri Khan, said the latest statistics from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports reveal that the region welcomed a total of 6,598,820 tourists in the past seven months.

The overwhelming majority of these tourists, numbering 6,302,919, were Thai nationals, while 295,901 were international guests.

Mr. Archawan also said the province is gearing up for a host of events throughout September.

TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan has joined hands with various agencies to curate a series of engaging tourism events and activities.

Kicking off the month is the much-anticipated Hua Hin Cha Am Golf Festival 2023, spanning across golf courses in both Prachuap Khiri Khan and neighboring Phetchaburi provinces. The festival offers discount rates on green fees and most of the region’s golf courses.

Meanwhile, other events taking place in September include:

Let’s Go Wow: Explore Thap Sakae Town from September 1-10, 2023, at Thap Sakae beach, Thap Sakae district.

Palen Flea Market on September 3, 2023, at the Sirinat Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Study Center, Pranburi district.

Thailand Golf Travel Mart from September 4-6, 2023, in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

Local Cycle Tourism: Feel the Wind, Admire Nature, and Learn History from September 9-10, 2023, starting from Rajabhakti Park to Tha Sa Det, Thanarat Camp, Pranburi district.

Blessing the Fleet Ceremony on September 24, 2023, at the Chao Mae Tubtim Shrine, Hua Hin district.

Love(Protect) Maenam Pran Event on September 24, 2023, at the Sirinat Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Study Center, Pranburi district.

