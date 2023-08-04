Prachuap Khiri Khan shines at the 41st Thai Tourism Festival in Bangkok

Some of the best products produced in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been showcased at a major travel and tourism event held in Bangkok.

According to Mr. Achawan Kongkarnan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Prachuap Khiri Khan province has a significant presence at the 41st Thai Tourism Festival.

The festival, taking place from August 2-6 at the Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, and features the best and most unique products from Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan office of TAT led five local entrepreneurs to participate in the festival, providing them with booths to showcase their standout products. These include tantalizing offerings from a renowned seafood grill restaurant, “Nu Chawp” shop’s delicious bread, which is baked in the shape of a shell and has a pineapple centre, and “Akorn Thai Sweets” shop’s crispy fried tamarind—a delightfully salty and sweet treat sourced from Sam Roi Yot.

Additionally, the craft booth highlighted “Khomapatsa,” a Thai hand-woven fabric brand with a rich history spanning more than 75 years. The festival also spotlights Hua Hin’s traditional Thai printed fabric, now preserved in its full glory.

Community tourism products also take center stage, such as offerings from Baan Thung Pradu village in Thap Sakae District, winner of the Kinaree Award. Highlights include traditional sand spas and other local wisdom-infused activities, such as riding a traditional Samlo taxi, tie-dye fabric making, and tasting local food.

But no attraction captured the hearts of attendees quite like “Nong Endu,” the mascot of luck for the people of Prachuap Khiri Khan, which is inspired by the dusky leaf monkey.

Supported by Hua Hin’s Market Village shopping center, Nong Endu proved a big hit with visitors with its playfulness and energy, inviting them to take photos as souvenirs and explore the booths of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s entrepreneurs.

The 41st Thai Tourism Festival provides an opportunity for tourists from around Thailand to explore the rich cultural offerings of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The booths for Prachuap Khiri Khan are located in the Central Region Zone at the Sirikit National Convention Center.

