Prachuap Khiri Khan starts preemptive measures to control wildfires

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has taken a step forward in its efforts to manage and control wildfires.

The province has officially designated a special wildfire control area that encompasses a total of 154 villages across eight districts.

The move is primarily aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires near forest regions and enhancing community involvement in monitoring and prevention efforts.

Mr. Nitthat Jantarat, the Director of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning in Prachuap Khiri Khan, shared details of the new initiative. According to Mr. Jantarat, the province is focusing on preemptive measures to avert actions that could potentially lead to wildfires. He emphasized the importance of community cooperation in keeping a vigilant eye on potential fire hazards.

The new regulations stipulate that any resident needing to burn material within the designated area must first inform their village headman or chief. This notification is crucial as it allows the wildfire control unit to supervise and ensure that the burning is controlled and does not escalate into a larger fire. The province is taking these regulations seriously, as failure to comply and any resulting incidents could lead to legal consequences.

In addition to these measures, the province has launched an educational campaign aimed at the public. This campaign focuses on reducing the practice of burning, and it advocates for proper management of agricultural waste and garbage. The authorities believe that education and awareness are key in preventing wildfires and mitigating their impact.

Looking ahead, the implementation of the Clean Air Act will further strengthen these efforts. The Act will facilitate a comprehensive approach involving various sectors to enforce measures designed to prevent pollution problems. This integrated strategy includes short, medium, and long-term plans, all geared towards safeguarding the environment and protecting the public’s health from the adverse effects of air pollution and wildfires.

comments