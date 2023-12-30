Prachuap Khiri Khan welcomes New Year with bridge lighting

The Provincial Administrative Organization of Prachuap Khiri Khan has transformed the Saran Withee Bridge into a significant landmark with beautifully adorned lights, creating a stunning spectacle for tourists to capture photographs in celebration of the New Year.

The bridge extends into the Prachuap Bay, allowing citizens and tourists to check in and take memorable photos under the concept “Colors of Joyful Living”.

The display area is divided into four sections: the first is a Japanese zone, where upon ascending the bridge, visitors encounter a Torii gate, a red wooden pole symbolizing prosperity, along with artificial cherry trees and red lanterns.

The second part features a Christmas tree light pole, the third is a light tunnel, and the fourth represents the Prachuap Bay sea.

The light decorations will be displayed until January 2, 2024, to add color to the tourism experience during the long New Year’s holiday.

This complements the town’s festivities, including a countdown fireworks display at the Three Bays Town on the night of December 31, 2023.

