Prachuap Khiri Khan’s recently appointed governor has died

Mr Niti Vivatvanich, the recently appointed Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, has passed away due to a sudden heart attack.

Mr. Vivatvanich, who had assumed office less than a month ago, was 54 years old.

Sources confirmed today, January 11, 2024, that Mr. Wivatvanich had been undergoing treatment in a Bangkok hospital since the New Year holiday and had not resumed his duties in the province at the time of his passing.

Appointed as the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan on December 19, 2023, Mr. Wivatvanich’s career in public service was marked by a recent transfer from his former role as Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province.

His sudden demise has left the community and the administrative sector in a state of shock and mourning.

Arrangements for his funeral rites are already underway. His body will be taken back to his birthplace in Ban Bueng District for the ceremonies.

The schedule for the royal bathing ceremony and the chanting of the Abhidhamma, a Buddhist ritual, has been announced.

These rites will be held at Pavilion 3, Wat Bueng Buwarasitthi in Ban Bueng District, Chonburi Province, according to the following schedule:

On January 12, 2024, the body bathing ceremony will commence at 15:00 hrs, followed by the royal bathing ceremony with sacred water at 17:00 hrs. The day will conclude with the Buddhist chanting of the Abhidhamma at 18:00 hrs.

On January 13 and 14, 2024, the chanting of the Abhidhamma will continue at 19:00 hrs each evening.

The chantings will again take place at 19:00 hrs on January 15 and 16.

The final event, the royal cremation ceremony, is scheduled for January 17, 2024, at 16:00 hrs.

