Prachuap police to launch Valentine’s Day crime blitz

Prachuap governor Dr. Sathien Charoenruen has revealed plans to keep crime to a minimum this coming Valentine’s Day.

In a ceremony held outside Prachuap Khiri Khan City Hall on Friday (Feb 11), Dr. Sathien said provincial police and other related agencies will crackdown on crime and drugs, as well as inappropriate behavior.

Dr. Sathien said the focus will be on younger people who may behave inappropriately during the Valentine’s Day festival.

He said that if young people engage in such activities it could lead to further societal problems such as unwanted or teenage pregnancy.

Police will be on the lookout for teenagers meeting at apartments, motels, daily rooms and parks.

Dr. Sathien also called for cooperation from business operators to help monitor people who may use their service in a bid to prevent any possible incidents.

Officers will also be ensuring that COVID-19 preventative measures are being followed throughout the province.

This will help boost confidence among locals and tourists, Dr. Sathien said.

