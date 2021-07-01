Prachuap province has accelerated the project to revitalise the local economy, and create new jobs in the region by setting a spending budget of THB 483 million. Mr. Phromphiriya Kitnuson, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province attended a meeting with representatives of various government agencies, private sectors, and civil society to consider and scrutinise the development and strengthening of the fundamental economy. This is under a local economic and community rehabilitation plan based on local opportunities and potential.

The Ministry of Interior has informed the provinces to acknowledge and act according to the guidelines for proposing projects for development and strengthening of the basic economy in the total amount of 45 billion baht. Prachuap province is pleased to have been allocated a budget of more than 10% of the national budget and is determined to spend it wisely.

The local project has been prepared by the budgeting division in accordance with the criteria requested of the area by the Budget Bureau, who will check the detail thoroughly. There are altogether 152 projects that have been presented, 83 for the construction of public road improvement projects, 55 pond dredging and water resource development projects, 13 infrastructure development projects to support the recovery and development of community economic activity 13, and one project each for the provision of electric lighting and creating a route linking community tourism.

The meeting committee has considered and scrutinized the development and strengthening of the basic economy of Prachuap Province and has approved all projects.

comments