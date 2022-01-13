Prachuap Public Health is tackling Omicron head-on; with a focus on slowing the spread of virus

Health officials in Prachuap have said they are doing all they can to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 throughout the province.

Dr. Watcharapong Luengpairat, MD, Deputy Doctor of Public Health, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, said on Wednesday (Jan 13) that Ministry of Public Health’s response plan to tackle the virus has already been implemented throughout the province.

The aim of the response is to “slow the spread of the disease, lessen its impact, and bring it to endemic disease,” Dr. Watcharapong said.

The Ministry of Public Health has already concluded that while the Omicron strain does not cause more severe symptoms than the Delta strain, it is more transmissible and spreads more quickly.

Home isolation

Dr. Watcharapong said that patients with asymptomatic or mild symptoms are able to isolation at home via the Home Isolation(HI) system or in the Community Isolation (CI).

Patients who have more severe symptoms will be referred to the field hospital and hospitals, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has set a target for at least 80% of Thai residents to obtain at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by March.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, 66.4 percent of the total population have received two vaccine doses, with officials accelerating the vaccination campaign for all groups of people.

Officials also gave an update on the vaccination rollout among people deemed most at risk.

Approximately 65 percent of people aged over 60 have received two doses of the vaccine, while, 86.65 percent of people with underlying health conditions have now received two doses.

