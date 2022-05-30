Prachuap readies for resumption of nightlife, new ‘blue zone’ from June 1

Provincial officials have been putting the final preparations in place for the resumption of nightlife from June 1.

From Wednesday, many bars, pubs, karaoke venues and other night spots will be able to reopen throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan following an easing of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For some nightspots, June 1 will be the first time they have been allowed to open in two years.

Last week, Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province said that the province has integrated all relevant agencies to prepare information for the opening of nightlife, in accordance with the government policy that will also see the whole of Prachuap Khiri Khan classed as a ‘blue zone’ area.

As well as entertainment venues, such as pubs, bars, and karaoke being allowed to reopen in all of the province’s eight districts, the blue zone classification also means that events with larger numbers of participants or attendees can also now be organised.

However, Mr. Sathien stressed that preventative measures must still be in place at any venue that opens.

He also said that venues still need approval from the Communicable Disease Committee prior to opening and that such venues must close at 24:00.

Customers should also avoid sharing glasses, promotional activities around the sale of alcoholic beverages are prohibited, screening and social distancing measures should be in place and all staff at venues must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff are also required to undergo weekly ATK testing.

Meanwhile, data revealed there has been a 47.57 percent increase in the number of venus in the province which has received the SHA Plus safety certification.

This indicates that 70 percent of all staff and 100 percent of all customer-facing staff at each venue has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have the necessary preventive measures in place, provincial health officials said.

Officials also said that Prachuap Province is prepared in every way to accommodate tourists who will visit the area, particularly in terms of organizing tourism activities under the New Normal Tourism Service.

