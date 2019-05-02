The YEC Group of Prachuap Khiri Khan has planned the activity PRACHUAP Run for Love No. 1, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 (04.00 – 07.00 hrs). This event will help to promote tourism and public relations for major tourist attractions, and will also support and encourage better health for people in the community.

The YEC Group will also help to raise funds to purchase medical equipment necessary for Hua Hin Hospital, namely the Lucas chest compression system (automatic resuscitation machine for crisis patients).

Currently plans are being arranged to set up and manage various areas along the running route such as water service points for the runners, running route maps, electric lighting for the safety of the runners, food facilitation and public toilets.

The organizers are inviting various agencies and community people to get involved with such activities and invite all Hua Hin people to buy souvenirs, shirts or donate to this great funding raising project for Hua Hin Hospital. Anyone interested may apply for the event at Hua Hin Hospital.

