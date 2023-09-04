Preparations underway for the official opening of Thailand’s largest naga statue in Cha-am

Preparations are well underway for the official opening of Thailand’s largest naga, which is located at Wat Tham Cheng in Cha-am.

The opening ceremony for the statue, called Por Pu Phaya Phet Khiri Mahamuni Srisutthonakarat, will take place at on September 9 at 17:09.

The naga statue stands 31 meters high, featuring a 2-meter diameter torso. Notably, the statue also showcases a body length resembling a Yantra — a mystical diagram — with a nine-hole tunnel stretching 227 meters. Adorned with intricate blue patterns, this statue is poised to become a significant attraction in the Cha-am district.

On September 4th, the temple’s abbot, Phra Maha Dr. Wichai Tetchathammo, collaborated with Mrs. Thipwarin Sutasan, president of the Local Wisdom Learning Center of Thai Performing Arts in Hua Hin Municipality, to organize a large-scale rehearsal. The event witnessed the participation of over 300 voluntary traditional Thai dancers from across the nation.

The rehearsal aimed to mirror the actual procession, commencing at Phetkasem Road and culminating at Wat Tham Cheng, approximately a kilometer away. The dancers, during the main event, will be adorned in modern white Thai costumes complemented by colorful sashes, swaying to the melodies of “Maladuang Dokmai” that alternates between slow and fast rhythms.

Mrs. Thipwarin said the dance procession comprises three distinct groups: the first performing at a brisk pace, the second offering a worship song for the naga statue, and the third, a young ensemble, of specially chosen songs.

Monday’s rehearsal, being the second major one, achieved an 80% success rate, organisers said.

Constructions of the the statue was finished earlier this year but the official opening will take place this coming Saturday.

Visitors on September 9th can anticipate not just the ceremonial unveiling of the statue but also the ‘Bai Sri’ procession, a traditional Thai ritual of respect and merit.

The naga statue at Wat Tham Cheng is excepted to become a major cultural and tourist landmark for Cha-am.

comments