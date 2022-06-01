Pride Month in Hua Hin – Here’s how and where to celebrate

After two years of cancellations and scaled-back events Pride Month is back bigger than ever.

Throughout June there are a bunch of ways to celebrate in Thailand and more specifically in Hua Hin.

Pride Month is held every June in honour of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, with the first Pride march being held in New York the following year.

Pride celebrations are now held around the world recognize the impact of the LGBTQ+ community, including gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and the intolerance many still face today.

In Bangkok, the Thai capital will host its first proper pride parade, ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade’ on June 5.

The parade will begin at 4pm at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Pan Road and will continue along Silom Road.

In Hua Hin, many of the city’s top hotels are doing something to mark Pride Month.

A lot of the hotels are offering big discounts and other promotions throughout the month of June.

Here are some offers and events worth checking out this Pride Month:

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

🌈 Just be yourself! Celebrate ‘Pride Month’ with special room packages from SO Sofitel Hua Hin.

💞 Sit back and relax in a spacious room amidst a chill beach atmosphere. Indulge in variety of delicious dishes and enjoy various attractive activities throughout your stay.

✦ Book early and save more with 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫 room package. Book at least 15 days in advance and help you save up to 25%.

✦ The longer you stay, the more you save! Plan your next long staycation even more special with 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫, 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 room package and save up to 30%.

✦ Enjoy a variety menus and relax at SO/ SPA. Book with 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐎 room package to receive resort credit to fulfill you stay. Read more

The Standard, Hua Hin

🌈 Oh, we just love to tease! We can’t tell you exactly what we have in store this #PrideMonth, but know that there will be good lighting, great music, and a few special surprises waiting for you.

Find us at,

🌍 www.standardhotels.com

☎️ 032 535 999

📧 SHH.Reservations@standardhotels.com

🟢 LINE: https://bit.ly/TheStandardHuaHin-LINE

🟡 IG: https://bit.ly/TheStandardHuaHin-Instagram

The Standard, Hua Hin

Pride in Paradise

This Pride Month, we have so many ways to celebrate, we can’t even think straight.

Pride in Paradise with us, and get breakfast for two, a sweet turndown surprise, a Mud Lounge session for two, 15% off our restaurant and spa menus, and more.

Book by June 30, 2022

Stay through June 1-30, 2022

Celebrate with:

Breakfast for two

A sweet turndown surprise

Two Pride cocktails once per stay

A Mud lounge session for two once per stay

A bubble bath for our Superior Suites and Villas

15% off at our restaurants and bars

15% off our a la carte Spa menu

Book Now: https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/pride-in-paradise

Monsoon Valley Wine Bar

Celebrate PRIDE’s month 🏳️‍🌈 with our first

“BBQ Pride Vibes Party”🌈🎉❤️

Wednesday June 15th, 2022.

It’s June, the hot summer with BBQ patio dinner and lots of fun 🍖🍷🥂🥳🤩

from 7pm – 9pm Buffet and free flow of 2 hours and after that dance the evening away until 11 pm with our fabulous DJ

Single 750.-

Couple 1,300.-

For more information and booking

Tel : 0819043888, 0819045777

Line : @monsoon-winebar https://lin.ee/rfONyir

📸: Deer is Travelling

Anantara Hua Hin Resort

As pride month approaches, join us here at Anantara as we celebrate equality and pride throughout the month of June.

Don’t miss out on our exclusive savings on our Thai Resident Rates and enjoy perks and benefits for booking directly with the hotel.

Also coming this month is a special LGBT night happening on June 17, 2022—so don’t miss out. 🏳️‍🌈

📌 Line @ AnantaraHuaHinResort

🏖️ Inbox us @ Facebook Messenger

📞 Tel: 032 520 250-8

💌 E-mail: huahin@anantara.com

📸: Deer is Travelling

#AnantaraHotels #AnantaraHuaHin #LGBT #PrideMonth

