Prime Minister orders probe into army info-ops

Prime Minister of Thailand has ordered an investigation into allegations that the military has been using fake social media accounts to aggravate the ongoing unrest in southern Thailand.

Facebook has declared the removal of 185 accounts and groups accused of “information-influencing’ targeting audiences in the south of the country where Muslim insurgents continue to fight for independence.

The PM says he’s tasked the Defence Ministry with looking into the matter and explaining it to the public.

Meanwhile, Thanathip Sawangsaeng from Internal Security Operations Command says ISOC knows nothing about Facebook removing any accounts.

Thanathip says ISOC has no policy of information-influencing merely responsible for helping people affected by the insurgency in the south.

Numerous groups are saying the military should be ordered to delete a database of people it has blacklisted and to apologise to the people of Thailand for indulging in information-influencing.

Facebook probe reveals Thailand’s military has used information-influencing to attack government critics, including opposition politicians, activists and academics.

Source: The Thaiger

