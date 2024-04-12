Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits Hua Hin Railway Station during Songkran

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by key government officials, visited the new Hua Hin Railway Station on April 12, during the start of the Songkran festival holidays.

At 2:00 PM, the Prime Minister, also serving as the Minister of Finance, was joined by Suriya Juengrungruangkit, Minister of Transport, and Puangpet Chunla-ied, a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. The delegation was warmly received by the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, the Hua Hin District Chief, the Mayor of Hua Hin City, and other leaders from both public and private sectors.

During his tour, Prime Minister Thavisin participated in a traditional water-pouring ceremony with a Buddha statue—a customary practice during Songkran, symbolizing purification and the washing away of sins and bad luck. He also inspected the station’s new facilities, which have been operational since December 11, 2023. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the station’s design and functionality, highlighting the dual-track system’s role in significantly reducing travel times.

When questioned about the adequacy of train services during the Songkran festival, Prime Minister Thavisin confirmed that the existing arrangements were sufficient to handle the increased demand, emphasizing the efficiency of the new dual-track system compared to the often congested roads.

Addressing the future of Thailand’s railway infrastructure, the Prime Minister discussed plans to elevate the standards of other stations to mirror the quality seen in Hua Hin. He noted that while the development of secondary cities and improvement of inter-city transport remain priorities, such projects must be carefully planned and budgeted.

Regarding the traffic conditions during the holiday period, he recalled discussions from the previous night with transport officials, describing the measures in place to manage the expected surge in travel. Real-time updates and a dedicated hotline are available to assist travelers, ensuring smooth journeys for those heading to and from Hua Hin.

In addition to transport issues, Prime Minister Thavisin also acknowledged local concerns, in particular with regard to the recent issues about the water supply in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin Mayor Mr Nopporn Wutthikul asked the PM for his assistance in solving the issue.

“I had the opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister and requested his assistance regarding a water pipeline from the Royal Irrigation Department, which is only 7 kilometers long, leading to the Damnoen Kasem reservoir,” the mayor wrote in a post on his official Facebook page.

“This would help increase the raw water supply for producing sufficient drinking water for the residents of Hua Hin. The Prime Minister has acknowledged this issue,” he added.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Thavisin was photographed engaging with locals as he purchased street food near Hua Hin’s Chatchai Market.

Dressed casually in a blue collared shirt and pink shorts, the PM visited the market accompanied by one aide. He engaged in a morning alms-giving to monks and then made his way to his favorite food stall, “Uncle Tae’s Red Shirt Ancient Grilled Pork.”

The PM, a frequent visitor to Hua Hin is understood to have visited the food stall for many years. There, he ordered grilled pork skewers from Anan Thongbutdee, the 67-year-old owner, to be delivered to his condo the following day. Amidst a bustling crowd, many seized the opportunity to snap photos with him. Anan also noted the number on the license plate of the PM’s car, 8167, and purchased all the lottery tickets available at the market.

Anan Thongbutdee, the owner of “Uncle Tae’s Red Shirt Ancient Grilled Pork,” mentioned that he was surprised to see Prime Minister Settha visit in person as he usually orders by phone. This time, he ordered a substantial amount including grilled pork skewers, grilled meatballs, and sticky rice sufficient to feed about a hundred people, all to be delivered to his condo the next evening. Anan will personally prepare 500 pork skewers, 200 meatball skewers, and 100 packets of sticky rice for the occasion.

On his Facebook page, Settha Taweesin shared a photo from his visit to the market, captioned: “This morning at the Hua Hin market, where our street food is diverse and available all day—truly a charm of Thailand.”

