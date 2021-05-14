Proactive COVID-19 case finding to begin at all factories, hotels and shopping malls in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Public health workers in Prachuap Khiri Khan have begun proactively inspecting all factories in the province in bid to identify potential new clusters of COVID-19.

The proactive COVID-19 case finding follows a recent spike in cases linked to the cluster discovered at the pineapple processing plant of the Quality Pineapple Products Company, located on the Cha-Am/Pranburi bypass road.

On Thursday (May 13), the province reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases for more than one week. Of those cases, 18 were Thai nationals and 23 were Myanmar nationals. All of the cases were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing plant.

On Friday (May 14) a further 51 cases were discovered, many of which were also linked to the same cluster.

Teams of health workers have now been tasked with inspecting factories in each of the eight districts located in the province.

So far, no new clusters have been discovered, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Medical Doctor said.

Should any new clusters be found, the factory in question will be closed, disinfected and the patients admitted to quarantine.

Health officials also said that once factories in the province have been inspected, the same proactive measures will be applied to staff at hotels, shopping malls and at other locations deemed to be high risk.

