Probing The Enterprise of Computer/Internet Shop

Chirawat Paramani, Permanent Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality, the committee of Establishment of the Film and Video Act together with staffs from Prachuap Provincial Cultural Office have checked a computer shop in Soi Hua Hin 102 area that has applied for permit to operate as an internet shop and selling, renting, and exchanging videos and CDs. Certain requirement have to be followed according to the law.

Children under the age of 15 are allowed use the service from on Monday to Friday from 14.00 – 20.00, and during weekends and public holidays from 10.00 – 20.00. Youths aged 15 – 18 years are allowed from 14.00. – 22.00, and during weekends and public holidays from 10.00 – 22.00. In addition, smoking and drinking alcohol beverages are prohibited inside the shop.

