Proof of vaccination or negative ATK test result needed for people attending Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair 2022

Officials in Phetchaburi have announced a number of COVID-19 preventative measures for anyone attending the Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair 2022.

The annual event honours Phetchaburi’s rich history and traditions as well as the former kings of Thailand.

It will take place between 18-27 Feb and is held around Phra Nakhon Khiri, more commonly known as Khao Wang in Mueang district.

There are a total of seven preventive measures in place at the event, the most notable of which will see attendees required to show a proof of vaccination or a negative ATK test result taken no more than 72 hours before attending the event.

The seven preventive measures at Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair 2022 are:

1. All attendees must wear masks at all times

2. Enty to the event is via 6 screening points

– Old Petchkasem Rd. (Bai Tan car park).

– Khao Phanom Khuad Intersection.

– Soi Sapsin (beside Benchamatheputit Phetchaburi School).

– Big Idea Shop.

– In front of BAAC Bank, Phetchaburi Branch.

– In front of the Cable Car entrance.

3. COVID-19 Vaccination Record/ATK Test Result

– Anyone over 12 years of age must have had at least 2 vaccine doses. Children under 12 years of age must show at least 1 vaccine dose or have a negative COVID-19 test result (the result must be within 72 hours).

– If there are no vaccination records or ATK test results, attendees will be required to take an ATK test at the pre-entry screening point, free of charge.

– A child aged under 12 requires consent from a guardian before taking the ATK Test.

4. ATK Test for all performers

– 1 hour before the show, performers must show their COVID Test results.

5. Food and beverages will mainly be take-away

– If dining at a restaurant is needed, the vendor must arrange seats so that it does not get crowded by keeping a distance of at least 1 meter.

6. Staff will sanitise common touch areas and surfaces at least once an hour

– Provide adequate hand-washing with water and soap or alcohol gel.

7. A ‘COVID Free Setting’ must be established.

