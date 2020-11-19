Police headquarter turned into graffiti gallery, prosecution awaits vandalisers

Police will be prosecuting protesters who allegedly vandalised police headquarters, splashed paint and fired slingshots at police during Wednesday’s rally at Ratchaprasong intersection in the city capital.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman, said protesters had thrown all kinds of object at the headquarters building and splattered paint on their billboard. Protesters also used slingshots to fire metal pellets at the police, and splashed oil paint on officers.

Pathumwan police are now gathering evidence to prosecute these extreme protesters.

The street rallies have been going on since July and are still continuing almost on a daily basis. Protesters have started to use harsh language and insulting the government and prime minister with the ‘F’ word.

Source: Bangkok Post

