Protesters ignore emergency decree warning to hold rallies

Ignoring a police warning not to violate the emergency decree, demonstrators gathered in their hundreds at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument yesterday.

Members of the people Go network came together to call for 4 fellow activists to be released from Bangkok Remand Prison.

The 4 activists are Anon Nampa, Parit Chiwarak, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyaem are being held on charges of violating section 112 of the Criminal Code.

All 4 have been denied bail. Officers from Samran Rat and Songkhram police stations issued statements to say the rally was in violation of the emergency decree.

On Saturday, the government used the all-encompassing Covid-19 umbrella to issue a ban on political rallies across 6 provinces, including Bangkok.

Activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa ignored a police order for the rally to disperse and proceeded with setting up a stage at the Democracy Monument.

‘We are not fighting the police deployed in front of us. We are fighting against dictatorship.”

