PROUD offers a unique “Flashback to the Pre-Sale” promotion for “VEHHA Hua Hin”

Get a free 20-night stay and a chance to own a luxury sea-view condo unit starting from 3.59 million baht.

With the “Flashback to the Pre-Sale” campaign, PROUD has brought back the Pre-Sale price for the “VEHHA Hua Hin” luxury condominium project located in the center of Hua Hin.

Fully Furnished units are a worthwhile investment for a personal residence or a rental property. Get special discounts on all beautiful sea view units*\. Enjoy gifts, including 20 nights at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin* and five years of access to Vana Nava Water Park*, redeemable right after signing the contract.

The hotel and water park are located next to the VEHHA project, allowing customers to fully experience living there even before the project’s completion in Q3 2025. Register for exclusive privileges from Proud Privileges, including up to a 500,000-baht discount*. Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to own or invest in VEHHA Hua Hin, available on 31 March 2024.

Miss Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited (PROUD), revealed that the VEHHA Hua Hin project is offering a special promotion, “Flashback to the Pre-Sale” with discounts on all units to provide excellent value to customers and align with the new lifestyle of true relaxation. Customers can stay 20 nights at Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin* and enjoy five years access to Vana Nava Water Park* starting right after signing the contract*, during the project’s construction. The project is expected to be completed in Q3 2025. Customers will also receive exclusive privileges from Proud Privileges* by registering for up to a 500,000-baht discount*. The promotion is available until 31 March 2024. Find out more at https://bit.ly/FlashbacktothePre-Sale or call 02 026 8999.

VEHHA Hua Hin is a 31-storey condominium in the city’s center. The Single Corridor design provides panoramic sea views from every unit, with fully furnished facilities covering over 2,700 sq.m. of common area. The project was warmly welcomed at the Pre-Sale launch in early 2022 by actual demand buyers seeking holiday and second homes, as well as investors seeing potential rental yields. This landmark residence caters to the future lifestyle needs in the ever-growing destination of Hua Hin.

VEHHA Hua Hin offers 9 room types catering to all lifestyles. The One-bedroom units starting from 3.59 million baht remain popular. Designed for true relaxation, these units provide sea views right from inside the room, including a Sexy Bath concept to enjoy bathing while gazing at the sea view. A key highlight is the semi-outdoor balcony, perfect for relaxing and immersed in natural light and an unobstructed sea panorama. This flexible space can be transformed into a relaxation corner to enjoy the sea view or adapted for other in-room activities.

The One Bedroom Plus units starting from 4.99 million baht offer larger spaces with sea views from the bedroom and living room. The multi-purpose area can be adapted for different functions such as a home office, dining room or second bedroom, accommodating flexible lifestyles. Fully immerse yourself in relaxation with a spacious bedroom, Sexy Bathroom, and tub with sea views right from inside the room. Experience a differentiated lifestyle tailored to your ideal getaway.

VEHHA Hua Hin is located next to the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin and Vana Nava Waterpark, popular tourist destinations bustling with visitors year-round. It is surrounded by comprehensive facilities, including restaurants, a community mall, and famous tourist markets such as Tamarind Market and Cicada Market. The location’s proximity to Nong Kaew train station also offers convenience and enhances the outstanding potential of this location, which is beneficial for long-term investment.

Moreover, the Thailand Riviera project and the government’s Land Bridge projects will boost the Hua Hin real estate market for both own-stay and rental demand with continuous growth potential. The tourism recovery has also brought more foreign visitors, leading to higher occupancy rates. We are confident that Hua Hin will become an increasingly popular destination for tourists and expatriates looking for long-term stays. This makes the project attractive for investors seeking Hua Hin properties with high rental demand.

Interested visitors can fully immerse themselves in the exclusive sea views at the 25th-floor exhibition gallery of Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin every day.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/FlashbacktothePre-Sale or Tel. 02 026 8999

