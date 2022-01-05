Provincial road safety campaign to focus on motorcyclists and U-turns

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s New Year road safety campaign is to continue throughout 2022, officials have said.

Motorcyclists who fail to wear helmets will be the main target of the campaign, while officials will look to improve safety at U-turns.

The move comes after most accidents in the province during the so-called ‘7 dangerous days’ over the New Year holidays involved motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

Mr. Prompiriya Kijnuson, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan said he has instructed all districts and village heads to work together to develop measures to promote understanding and raise awareness among the people in the region about the necessity of adhering to traffic regulations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Decha Ruang-on, head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said discussions have already taken place on how some of the notoriously dangerous U-turns can be made safer for motorcyclists.

Mr. Decha said his department was looking at the possibility of constructing special underpasses for motorcycles at some of the most dangerous U-turns.

According to Mr. Decha, the Na Thong U-turn point in Khlong Wan Subdistrict, Mueang Prachuap District, Prachuap Khiri Khan has already been highlighted as a possible location for a motorcycle underpass.

The department is now seeking public feedback and will conduct a design survey for the Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway category to submit a proposal to the province for consideration, Mr. Decha said.

comments