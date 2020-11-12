Public concerned over government’s 10-day quarantine plan

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says concern from the public have increased over the government’s plan to reduce the mandatory 14-day quarantine to 10 for new arrivals.

The minister’s dialogue comes after a number of new infected cases from overseas have left officials somehow confused.

One of the cases was a French woman returning from France with her family who tested positive for Covid-19 after she had undergone her 14-day quarantine period and travelled to Koh Samui.

Another case involves an Indian national working in a restaurant in Krabi province who was tested positive of Covid-19 but has no record of recent international travel. The third one was the Hungarian Foreign Minister who was also tested positive recently in Bangkok.

Yesterday, it was revealed a South Korean soldier had tested positive after returning home from a military training exercise in Rayong province.

The government had been considering a proposal from a sub-committee to reduce 4 days from the mandatory quarantine period for arrivals from low-risk countries. However, the latest developments had raised concerns from the public with netizens expressing their fear on social media.

Mr Anutin says the health and safety of Thai citizens must be prioritised although acknowledging the decision will not help efforts to revive foreign tourism.

Source: The Thaiger

