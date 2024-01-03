Public health office urges pregnant women in Hua Hin to undergo Zika virus testing amid rising cases

In response to a rise in Zika virus cases in Hua Hin, the Public Health Office of Prachuap Khiri Khan is calling on pregnant women to get tested for the virus. The latest figures indicate a total of 25 confirmed cases in the area.

The specific areas targeted for this health advisory include Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Nong Kae, and Thap Tai.

Zika virus tests for pregnant women are being carried out at Hua Hin Hospital.

To facilitate easy access to this service, a QR Code has been provided for registration. Additionally, an OpenChat group has been created to schedule appointments and disseminate relevant public health news.

For further information, individuals can contact the Public Health Office via telephone at 080-0224127 or 085-0790214.

Meanwhile, Hua Hin Municipality has confirmed the spread of the Zika virus, reporting a total of 25 cases as of Wednesday (Jan 3).

The Inspection and Environmental Division is proactively conducting field research on herbal medicines and intensifying efforts to eradicate the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquitoes, known carriers of the Zika virus.

Furthermore, the municipality is launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign. This initiative aims to educate the community about the importance of disease surveillance and the potential dangers of the Zika virus. The campaign will highlight the virus’s severe effects, including conditions like brain degeneration and significant developmental delays, which require specialized care and management.

