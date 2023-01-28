Qualifying draw to get underway at Thailand Open

The qualifying draw for the 2023 Thailand Open presented by E@ gets underway on Saturday 28 January 2023, at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club. The WTA 250 event makes a welcome return to Thailand following a three-year break since the last edition in 2020.

One of the highlights of the qualifying draw is the 17 year-old 2022 US Open Junior Champion Alexandra Eala from the Philippines. The highly-touted youngster, seeded 4, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy and also has two junior Grand Slam doubles titles under her belt, will take on China’s Xinyun Han.

Centre Court at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club will have a distinctly Thai flavour with four local players featuring. First up Chompoothip Jundakate will take on Australia’s Astra Sharma, Peangtarn Plipuech will follow in a match-up against Anastasia Tikhonova. A match against No.1 seed Anastasia Zakharova awaits Luksika Kumkhum while Aunchisa Chanta takes on Ekaterina Makarova.

Main Draw update – due to a change of schedule as a result of her run to the semifinal at the Australian Open, 2023 Thailand Open champion Magda Linette as withdrawn from Main Draw.

The Main Draw will take place at 4pm local time on Saturday 28 January.

Quick facts about the 2023 WTA Thailand Open presented by E@

WTA 250-level tournament

Draw size: 32 players for singles; 16 pairs for doubles

Qualifying Draw from 28 to 29 January

Main Draw from 30 January to 5 February

Tournament Co-Organizers: Proud Resort Hua Hin Company Limited and APG

Co-Tournament Directors: Paradorn Srichaphan and Grant Carpio

Former singles champions: Magna Linette (2020), Dayana Yastremska (2019)

Venue: True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club

First year held: 2019

