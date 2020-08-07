Quarantined US soldiers all tested negative

All 110 visiting American soldiers staying at three quarantine hotels in greater Bangkok have tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

A Disease Control Department statement issued on Friday said the US servicemen were staying at hotels functioning as alternative state quarantine facilities during their required 14-day quarantine period.

On Monday 103 US soldiers arrived. Samples were taken from them and no Covid-19 infection had been found.

Seventy-one are advisers and specialists here to discuss exercise development with lecturers of the Royal Thai Army. Thirty-two other soldiers arrived from their base in Japan.

On Tuesday seven more US soldiers arrived from Japan, and have also tested negative.

WRITER: Online Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

