Racer Marina Hua Hin: First class marina services in the Gulf of Thailand

Pak Nam Pran, just 20 minutes south of Hua Hin, is home to the remarkable Racer Marina—an expansive facility catering to the needs of seafarers and boating enthusiasts.

As the only fully equipped marina in the region, Racer Marina offers a range of exceptional services and storage facilities to make your maritime experiences even more enjoyable and hassle-free.

Located at the entryway of the Pranburi river, Racer Marina boasts an ideal location with no bridges obstructing its accessibility.

It serves as a tranquil yet practical haven where boating enthusiasts can dock their vessels and indulge in a range of marina amenities.

With a capacity of 280 boats, the Marina is home to an extensive array of berths; 80 wet, 150 on the hardstand, and 50 undercover dry berths. But its facilities don’t end there.

Boat owners are treated to a comprehensive maintenance service workshop, aided by a 35-ton travel-lift and a sizable ramp.

The emphasis on specialized care is also a major plus point of Racer Marina.

Boat boys work meticulously to ensure the vessels remain in pristine condition. Services extend from routine cleaning and maintenance to specialized services like welding and antifouling.

Originally built in 1995, Racer Marina underwent a remarkable transformation in December 2014 when it was taken over by a passionate group of four businessmen.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds (Thai, Swiss, American, and French), they shared their vast experiences from renowned yachting destinations such as Ibiza, Miami, Phuket, and St. Tropez.

Together, they envisioned and invested in creating a European-managed marina that stands as a testament to their dedication to the yachting world.

Moreover, the team at Racer Marina understands the unique requirements needed to safely and enjoyably navigate the Gulf of Thailand.

Their experienced and knowledgeable staff will assist you in finding the right products and solutions, ensuring that you have a seamless and enjoyable sailing experience.

Racer Marina also includes a ship chandler that will cater for all your boat’s needs. The ship chandler offers a one-stop solution, that provides a comprehensive range of services to boat owners and operators

From food provisions and repairs to spare parts, safety inspections, medical supplies, and general maintenance, the ship chandler ensures that your vessel is fully equipped and prepared for its upcoming voyage.

Additionally, the ship chandler stocks other essential items such as oil, fenders, lubricants, life jackets, and a variety of ropes.

Whether you require essential supplies, provisions for your crew, or technical assistance, the ship chandler at Racer Marina is equipped to meet your every need.

Their extensive network of suppliers means that customers have access to high-quality products and parts.

From its unique location and top-notch facilities to the expertise of its ship chandler, Racer Marina provides an unparalleled experience that caters to all your maritime needs.

Explore the wonders of the Gulf of Thailand and entrust your vessel to the professionals at Racer Marina— the region’s experts in maritime and ship chandling services.

To learn more about Racer Marina and their ship chandling services, visit their website at www.racermarina.com.

Embark on your next boating adventure with confidence at Racer Marina—the ultimate destination for seafarers in Hua Hin and along the west coast of Thailand.

📞: +66 (0)9 5016 8666

📧: marina@racermarina.com

📱: facebook.com/RacerMarinaHuaHin

📍: https://goo.gl/maps/tiVwxBCUFbiv5ASj7

