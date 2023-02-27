Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin opens its doors on Thailand’s gulf coast

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin, a beachside retreat that invites travellers to discover the many wonders of Hua Hin.

This charming town on Thailand’s gulf coast, which was once the summer retreat of the Thai royal family, has now emerged as a leading leisure destination blessed with a wealth of natural wonders and world-class attractions.

Nestled directly along the pristine Cha-am Beach, this upscale resort is close to Hua Hin’s top cultural attractions, including historic royal palaces, golden temples, exquisite colonial-style architecture and lively night markets.

Considered the home of Thai wine, fresh seafood and golf, visitors can tee off at a choice of championship courses, join wine-tasting tours at local vineyards and chill out at local restaurants. This family-friendly destination also lets travellers enjoy the thrill of water parks and water sports, or simply stroll along the golden beaches.

Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin features 243 well-appointed rooms and suites, all with modern interiors and balconies overlooking the sea. Six different accommodation types are available, including Family Suites with bunk beds and children’s amenities. A full range of leisure facilities includes an outdoor pool with a water slide, a water sports activity hub, a fitness centre, spa, skate park and direct beachfront access. Families with young children can expect a delightful line-up of programs and activities, all passionately crafted by the resort’s rangers at the Siam Adventure Club, in addition to a supervised kid’s club with plenty of onsite activities, such as cooking classes and arts & crafts sessions. Siam Adventure Club’s tour desk also makes it easy for guests to explore the best of Hua Hin through an array of offsite excursions.

A diverse collection of dining and social venues includes Horizon Restaurant, which serves a delicious daily buffet breakfast, JoeKool Terrace Restaurant, which offers an elevated seafront experience with Thai and international cuisine, and JoeKool Pool Bar, an inviting place for refreshments and snacks after a swim. The coastal Beach Club & Cabanas offers a long list of freshly caught seafood, barbecued on the spot, plus a regular calendar of uplifting events and entertainment, and the Champions Sports Bar promises cold beverages, light bites and live sports. Guests heading out for full-day tours can grab takeaway sandwiches and pastries at the Grab N’ Go outlet or savor sweet treats at WowCow, an ice cream parlour with over 30 flavours and freshly-made waffle cones.

With a total of six function spaces, Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin offers a diverse mix of indoor and outdoor locations for business events and social celebrations. These include a Grand Ballroom which seats up to 460 guests for gala dinners and weddings, in addition to a spacious green beachside lawn that can host 250 people for outdoor ceremonies, team-building activities and cocktail receptions.

Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin is participating in Radisson Rewards, the industry-leading hotel loyalty program. To celebrate this landmark opening, an exclusive promotion is offering rates starting from just THB 2,500 per night.

Hotel website

comments