Raid on bar in Soi 80 leads to multiple arrests for illegal activities

A raid carried out during the early hours of Monday morning on an unlicensed bar in Hua Hin Soi 80 resulted in the arrest of several individuals involved in illegal activity.

A joint operation under the direction of Pol. Lt. Gen. Thanayut Wutthicharatchthon, the Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7 saw 167 people tested for drug use.

Among those arrested at the property was a 44 year old man from Bo Fai who was already wanted by police.

Other individuals involved faced various charges related to the operation of an unlicensed establishment, including the sale of alcohol without permission, operating during prohibited hours, and violating regulations regarding the sale of electronic cigarettes, vaping devices and hookah shisha.

A 36 year old man was charged with possessing and using narcotics of Category 1 (methamphetamine).

Earlier operations have led to the arrest of several major drug trafficking groups distributing methamphetamine (ya ba), ecstasy, and ice to groups of predominantly Thai tourists visiting the area.

Consequently, urine testing has been intensified to prevent the smuggling and distribution of drugs in the area.

Following the operation, the suspects were taken into custody, along with the seized evidence, and transferred to the Hua Hin Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Thanayut said that addressing the issue of illegal drugs is a top priority for the Royal Thai Police, as it significantly impacts the country’s stability and security.

In line with the government’s policy, the National Police Headquarters has ordered investigations into drug trafficking networks across all 8 provinces, involving 104 stations to be intensified.

Police officers in the respective areas have been assigned to focus on inspecting entertainment establishments to ensure compliance with the law, particularly with regards to operating hours and the sale of alcoholic beverages to individuals under 20 years of age.

These measures aim to prevent criminal activities and clandestine drug trading, as well as safeguarding youth from accessing potentially harmful environments.

