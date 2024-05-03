Rain forecast in Hua Hin next week

After an extended period of very hot and dry weather, residents of Hua Hin can expect a shift in weather patterns next week, with the Thai Meteorological Department predicting rain and storms in the area.

The forecast shows temperatures hovering around 37-40°C over the coming days, with heavy rain expected to affect the area starting Sunday.

The rain is anticipated to cover 10% of the region on Sunday and increase progressively, with Monday showing 20% coverage and Tuesday reaching 40%.

This change in weather is welcome news for the region, which has been grappling with a severe drought. The forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms between Monday and Thursday, which could provide some relief from the hot and dry conditions that have gripped the region.

Despite the expected rain, temperatures will remain high, with the forecast showing daytime highs between 37°C and 40°C. Winds are expected to remain moderate, averaging around 9 km/h.

Hua Hin’s residents are urged to stay prepared for sudden weather changes and potential thunderstorms, especially in flood-prone areas.

The rainfall could bring much-needed relief to the region’s water supply, but caution is advised in affected areas due to possible flash flooding and heavy storms.

