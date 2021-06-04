The government is determined to improve the standards in fresh markets, one of the worst offending areas of Covid-19 spread, with particular emphasis on the stalls selling eggs and meat. As Covid-19 continues to spread across the country the government is taking action to stamp out problems in one of the worst affected places, the fresh markets. Fresh markets are a hugely popular aspect of Thai life, and the government dearly wants this tradition to continue as it is a great place for those on the lowest incomes to source healthy fresh food at good prices. They are also places of great social importance to many elderly and otherwise lonely people.

The Department of Livestock therefore visited all fresh markets throughout the country to assess the hygiene of meat and egg stalls in order to ensure they were trading safely and not risking infection of Covid-19. They were assessed according to, ‘Livestock OK Standards’, and in accordance with DMHTT principles, that merchants must have a safe distance from buyers, wear masks at all times, wash hands frequently with soapy water and alcohol gel, and must wear gloves and use tongs without directly handling the merchandise The entrance of all fresh markets must strictly check installation of the Thai Chana application or take written proof of visitation, any merchant under suspicion must take tests to check for the virus.

All shops that follows the rules and has excellent quality and hygiene standards will receive a ‘Livestock OK Standard’ symbol attached in front of their store in order to build confidence among buyers. During the last month 1,860 meat samples have been collected across the ‘Red Zone’ from more than 200 Fresh Market stalls, convenience stores, modern trade malls, as well as more than 1,600 slaughterhouses and cutting facilities, happily all meat samples were found to be free from Covid-19.

